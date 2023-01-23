Comex Copper Settles 0.13% Higher at $4.2540 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 0.55 cent per pound, or 0.13% to $4.2540 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 2.75 cents or 0.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 13.69% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 44.85 cents or 11.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1355ET