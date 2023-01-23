Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:56pComex Copper Settles 0.13% Higher at $4.2540 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:52pSPC Nickel Reaches Agreement with Vale to Consolidate Ownership of West Graham, Crean Hill 3 Ni-Cu Deposits in Sudbury, Ontario
MT
11:39aGoldMining Down Near 3% As Reports Increased Resources At La Mina Gold Project
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 0.13% Higher at $4.2540 -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 0.55 cent per pound, or 0.13% to $4.2540 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 2.75 cents or 0.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 32.50% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 13.69% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 44.85 cents or 11.79%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1355ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:56pComex Copper Settles 0.13% Higher at $4.2540 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:52pSPC Nickel Reaches Agreement with Vale to Consolidate Ownership of West Graham, Crean H..
MT
11:39aGoldMining Down Near 3% As Reports Increased Resources At La Mina Gold Project
MT
10:58aCastillo Copper optimistic on potential exploration at NWQ project
AN
10:48aSolaris Details High Copper, Molybdenum, Gold Recoveries; National Bank Notes Recoverie..
MT
10:01aCapella Minerals Initiates Scout Drilling at Kjoli Copper-Cobalt Project in Norway
MT
09:59aBHP Secures Earn-in Options for Three Exploration Areas in Serbia from Mundoro Capital
MT
09:50aArras Minerals Highlights Intercepts at Beskauga Project in Kazakhstan; Up Over 4%
MT
08:16aSolaris Resources Reporting High Copper, Molybdenum and Gold Recoveries from Warintza P..
MT
08:00aIron ore price rally justified as China's January i..
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart