Comex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $3.4555 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 0.50 cent per pound, or 0.14% to $3.4555 today

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 29.89% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.63% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 26.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.89% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 99.95 cents or 22.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1402ET