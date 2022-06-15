Comex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $4.1675 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 0.60 cent per pound, or 0.14% to $4.1675 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year
--Off 15.45% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 3.19% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down 5.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 1.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 15.45% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.97%
--Year-to-date it is down 28.75 cents or 6.45%
