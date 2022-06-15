Comex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $4.1675 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 0.60 cent per pound, or 0.14% to $4.1675 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 15.45% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.19% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 5.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 1.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 15.45% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 28.75 cents or 6.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1409ET