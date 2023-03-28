Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:24pComex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.1120 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pCastillo Copper advances copper plans on anticipated long-term demand
AN
10:58aCommodity broker Sucden gets okay to trade on three Chinese exchanges
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.1120 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.18% to $4.1120 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 1.05 cents or 0.26% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 14.26% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 28.08% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.96% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.58% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 30.65 cents or 8.05%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1423ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:24pComex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.1120 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:26pCastillo Copper advances copper plans on anticipated long-term demand
AN
10:58aCommodity broker Sucden gets okay to trade on three Chinese exchanges
RE
10:49aLundin Mining Agrees to Purchase Majority Stake in Caserones Copper Mine in Chile
MT
09:32aClontarf Energy agrees joint venture with NEXT-ChemX
AN
09:28aAtalaya Mining granted Unified Environmental Authorisation
AN
07:40aTSX futures edge up tracking oil prices as banking worries wane
RE
07:21aLundin Mining Agrees to Purchase Majority Stake in Caserones Copper Mine in Chile
MT
06:44aNickel hits three-week high on short-covering and low stocks
RE
05:40aBlack Cat Syndicate Advances Exploration at Paulsens Gold Operation
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer