Comex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.1120 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.18% to $4.1120 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 1.05 cents or 0.26% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 14.26% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 28.08% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.96% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.58% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 30.65 cents or 8.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-28-23 1423ET