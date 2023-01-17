Comex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.2150 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.18% to $4.2150 today
--Up for eight consecutive sessions
--Up 47.55 cents or 12.72% over the last eight sessions
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight sessions
--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Off 14.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 31.29% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 3.68% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 12.72% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 14.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 10.76%
--Year-to-date it is up 40.95 cents or 10.76%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
