LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:56pComex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.2150 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:31pYorbeau Resources Highlights Drilling Results from New Discovery at Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec
MT
12:07pTrafigura plans to take large amounts of LME copper -sources
RE
Comex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.2150 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 01:56pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.18% to $4.2150 today


--Up for eight consecutive sessions

--Up 47.55 cents or 12.72% over the last eight sessions

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 14.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 31.29% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.72% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 14.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.95 cents or 10.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1355ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:56pComex Copper Settles 0.18% Higher at $4.2150 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:31pYorbeau Resources Highlights Drilling Results from New Discovery at Scott Lake Property..
MT
12:07pTrafigura plans to take large amounts of LME copper -sources
RE
12:06pCommodity Leaders Call for Policy Certainty to Ensure Clean Energy Transition
DJ
12:05pMAG Silver Down Near 4% As Reports Discovery Of Carissa Zone At Deer Trail Project
MT
12:04pAtalaya Mining Loses Near 4% As Copper Production Up Year Over Year In Q4 2022
MT
11:31aGold Resource Reports Preliminary Gold, Silver Sale Results for 2022
MT
11:10aRBC Capital Markets Notes Dundee's Coka Rakita Prospect Could Prompt Rethink Of Timok P..
MT
10:39aRBC Capital Markets Expects Negative Reaction From First Quantum Shares On Weak Guidanc..
MT
10:28aCenterra Falls as Expects Mount Milligan Gold Output Lower in 2023; National Bank Notes..
MT
