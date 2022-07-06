Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $3.4180 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 0.70 cent per pound, or 0.20% to $3.4180 today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 36.60 cents or 9.67% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Off 30.66% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 21.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 30.66% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.037 or 23.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1404ET