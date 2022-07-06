Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:05pComex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $3.4180 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/05Rio Tinto Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/05Comex Copper Settles 5.36% Lower at $3.4250 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $3.4180 -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 0.70 cent per pound, or 0.20% to $3.4180 today


--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 36.60 cents or 9.67% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Off 30.66% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 21.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 30.66% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.037 or 23.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1404ET

