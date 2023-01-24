Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $4.2455 -- Data Talk

01/24/2023 | 01:58pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 0.85 cent per pound, or 0.20% to $4.2455 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 13.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 32.24% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.254 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 13.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 13.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 44.00 cents or 11.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1357ET

