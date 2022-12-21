Comex Copper Settles 0.22% Higher at $3.8060 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 0.85 cent per pound, or 0.22% to $3.8060 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 4.45 cents or 1.18% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 22.78% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.55% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.78% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 64.90 cents or 14.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

