LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:13pComex Copper Settles 0.22% Higher at $3.8060 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:25pCopper market in 46,000 tonne surplus in October ICSG
RE
12:46pTRADING UPDATES: Homeserve takeover sanctioned; Ariana finds nickel
AN
Comex Copper Settles 0.22% Higher at $3.8060 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 0.85 cent per pound, or 0.22% to $3.8060 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 4.45 cents or 1.18% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 22.78% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.55% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.78% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 64.90 cents or 14.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1412ET

02:13pComex Copper Settles 0.22% Higher at $3.8060 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
01:25pCopper market in 46,000 tonne surplus in October ICSG
RE
RE
12:46pTRADING UPDATES: Homeserve takeover sanctioned; Ariana finds nickel
AN
AN
11:36aXanadu Mines Surges 25% On Investment Deal With Zijin Over Kharmagtai Project
MT
MT
09:52aEARNINGS SUMMARY: Intuitive Investments asset value down 11%
AN
AN
08:50aCollective Mining Reports Initial Metallurgical Test Results from Main Breccia Discover..
MT
MT
08:23aXanadu Mines Signs Investment Deal With Zijin Over Kharmagtai Project
MT
MT
07:01aTSX futures rise ahead of CPI data, oil ticks up
RE
RE
06:38aCopper holds its ground despite China's COVID wave
RE
RE
05:06aCazaly Resources Signs Scoping Deal with AuKing
MT
MT
