Comex Copper Settles 0.27% Higher at $4.1280 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery gained 1.10 cents per pound, or 0.27% to $4.1280 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 13.61% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 44.16% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 34.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 16.64% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 13.61% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 61.40 cents or 17.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-21-21 1359ET