  LME Copper Cash
Comex Copper Settles 0.27% Higher at $4.1280 -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery gained 1.10 cents per pound, or 0.27% to $4.1280 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 13.61% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 44.16% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 34.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 16.64% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 13.61% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 61.40 cents or 17.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1359ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:00pComex Copper Settles 0.27% Higher at $4.1280 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20Comex Copper Settles 3.03% Lower at $4.1170 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Following flood damage in the summer: Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & ..
DJ
09/17Comex Copper Ends the Week 4.55% Lower at $4.2455 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16Comex Copper Settles 2.84% Lower at $4.2785 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16Rio Tinto to Dispute Australian Tax Office Penalty
DJ
09/15Comex Copper Settles 1.98% Higher at $4.4035 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15Zambia Half-Year Copper Output Fell 4%
DJ
09/14BHP Says Memorandums of Understanding in Place With Importers for Jansen Output
DJ
09/14Comex Copper Settles 1.04% Lower at $4.3180 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
