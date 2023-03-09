Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:24pNorthWest Copper Outlines 'Strong' Gold Results From Drilling at East Niv
01:54pComex Copper Settles 0.32% Higher at $4.0545 -- Data Talk
01:20pCERAWEEK-Don't let China control clean energy supply chain, US officials warn
Comex Copper Settles 0.32% Higher at $4.0545 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 1.30 cents per pound, or 0.32% to $4.0545 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.80 cents or 1.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 15.46% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 26.29% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.42% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.74% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 24.90 cents or 6.54%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1353ET

