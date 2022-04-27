Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.33% Higher at $4.4545 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/26Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $4.4400 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/25Sumitomo Metal Mining Shares Fall Sharply After It Discontinues Major Nickel Project
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 0.33% Higher at $4.4545 -- Data Talk

04/27/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 1.45 cents per pound, or 0.33% to $4.4545 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 9.63% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 1.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.63% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.05 cent or 0.01%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1401ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.33% Higher at $4.4545 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/26Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $4.4400 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/25Sumitomo Metal Mining Shares Fall Sharply After It Discontinues Major Nickel Project
DJ
04/25Comex Copper Settles 2.91% Lower at $4.4490 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/22Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.85% Lower at $4.5825 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/22Newmont 1Q Net Down; Lower Gold Output Offsets Higher Prices
DJ
04/21Comex Copper Settles 1.16% Higher at $4.7035 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/21Antofagasta Reports Weak 1Q as Drought Continues in Northern Chile -- Commodity Comment
DJ
04/21Anglo American 1Q Production Hurt by Covid-19, Weather, Operational and Safety Issues -..
DJ
04/21Antofagasta 1Q Production Fell as Expected, 2022 Capex Seen at High End of Range
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart