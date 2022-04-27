Comex Copper Settles 0.33% Higher at $4.4545 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 1.45 cents per pound, or 0.33% to $4.4545 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 9.63% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 1.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 9.63% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.05 cent or 0.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

