Comex Copper Settles 0.34% Lower at $4.5250 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 1.55 cents per pound, or 0.34% to $4.5250 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 5.31% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of $3.9165 hit Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Rose 15.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.6575 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.31% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.00 cents or 1.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1400ET