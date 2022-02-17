Comex Copper Settles 0.34% Lower at $4.5250 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 1.55 cents per pound, or 0.34% to $4.5250 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 5.31% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of $3.9165 hit Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
--Rose 15.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.6575 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
--Up 5.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 5.31% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 4.79%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.00 cents or 1.57%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-22 1400ET