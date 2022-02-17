Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 0.34% Lower at $4.5250 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 1.55 cents per pound, or 0.34% to $4.5250 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 5.31% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of $3.9165 hit Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Rose 15.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.6575 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.31% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.00 cents or 1.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1400ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
03:45aGreatland Gold Says Drilling Data at Australian Project Supports Upgrade Potential
DJ
02/16Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Higher at $4.5405 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16Barrick Gold Shares Rise on 4Q Earnings Beat
DJ
02/16Zambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9%, Says Inflation Receding -- Update
DJ
02/16Sandvik Gets SEK2 Billion Order From BHP for Canadian Project
DJ
02/15Comex Copper Settles 0.53% Higher at $4.5315 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/15Foraco International Wins $110 Million Contract in Western Australia
DJ
02/15Glencore to Return $4 Billion to Shareholders After Record 2021 -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/15Glencore to Return $4 Billion to Shareholders After Record 2021 -- Update
DJ
02/15Glencore to Return $4 Billion to Shareholders After Record 2021 Earnings
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart