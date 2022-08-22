Comex Copper Settles 0.35% Lower at $3.6705 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 1.30 cents per pound, or 0.35% to $3.6705 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 25.53% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.33% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 25.53% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 78.45 cents or 17.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1401ET