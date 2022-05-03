Comex Copper Settles 0.36% Higher at $4.2710 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 1.55 cents per pound, or 0.36% to $4.2710 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year
--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 5.76% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 0.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.2555 hit Monday, May 2, 2022
--Off 13.35% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 18.40 cents or 4.13%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-03-22 1402ET