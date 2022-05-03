Comex Copper Settles 0.36% Higher at $4.2710 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 1.55 cents per pound, or 0.36% to $4.2710 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.76% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.2555 hit Monday, May 2, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 18.40 cents or 4.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1402ET