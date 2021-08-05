Comex Copper Settles 0.36% Higher at $4.3455 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 1.55 cents per pound, or 0.36% to $4.3455 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 9.06% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 55.72% from its 52-week low of $2.7905 hit Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

--Rose 49.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.79% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.06% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 83.15 cents or 23.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

