Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Higher at $3.7975 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 1.45 cents per pound, or 0.38% to $3.7975 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.60 cents or 0.96% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 22.96% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.96% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 65.75 cents or 14.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1351ET