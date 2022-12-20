Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Higher at $3.7975 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 1.45 cents per pound, or 0.38% to $3.7975 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.60 cents or 0.96% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 22.96% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.96% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 65.75 cents or 14.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1351ET

02:11pCopper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments
RE
01:52pComex Copper Settles 0.38% Higher at $3.7975 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:34aTaseko Mines Shares Jump 14% on Mitsui Copper Project Deal
DJ
11:22aChile's economy faces "unavoidable" adjustment, central bank chief says
RE
11:00aS&P Puts First Quantum Minerals On CreditWatch Negative on Risk of Operational Disrupti..
MT
10:53aTaseko Jumps Near 14% as It and Mitsui Enter Strategic Partnership To Develop Florence ..
MT
10:28aRBC Capital Markets Expects Neutral Reaction From Teck Shares After Coal Mine Sale
MT
10:14aAwale Resources Provides Operations Update
MT
09:44aGermany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
09:35aGermany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
