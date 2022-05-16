Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Higher at $4.1965 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 1.60 cents per pound, or 0.38% to $4.1965 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 9.15 cents or 2.23% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 14.86% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.91% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 11.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 14.86% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 25.85 cents or 5.80%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1403ET