Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Higher at $4.1965 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 1.60 cents per pound, or 0.38% to $4.1965 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 9.15 cents or 2.23% over the last two sessions
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year
--Off 14.86% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 3.91% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down 11.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 2.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 14.86% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%
--Year-to-date it is down 25.85 cents or 5.80%
