  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Settles 0.38% Lower at $3.4985 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21Comex Copper Settles 1.01% Lower at $3.5120 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20Comex Copper Settles 0.27% Lower at $3.5480 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Lower at $3.4985 -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 1.35 cents per pound, or 0.38% to $3.4985 today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 6.25 cents or 1.76% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 29.02% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.02% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 95.65 cents or 21.47%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1402ET

