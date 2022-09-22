Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Lower at $3.4985 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 1.35 cents per pound, or 0.38% to $3.4985 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 6.25 cents or 1.76% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 29.02% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.02% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 95.65 cents or 21.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1402ET