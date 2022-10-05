Comex Copper Settles 0.41% Higher at $3.5325 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 1.45 cents per pound, or 0.41% to $3.5325 today

--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 28.33% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 28.33% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 92.25 cents or 20.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

