  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.41% Higher at $3.5325 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.74% Higher at $3.5180 -- Data Talk
DJ
Australia's Resources Export Earnings Forecast to Hit Fiscal Year Record High
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.41% Higher at $3.5325 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 1.45 cents per pound, or 0.41% to $3.5325 today


--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 28.33% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 28.33% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 92.25 cents or 20.71%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1401ET

02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.41% Higher at $3.5325 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/04Comex Copper Settles 1.74% Higher at $3.5180 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03Australia's Resources Export Earnings Forecast to Hit Fiscal Year Record High
DJ
10/03Comex Copper Settles 0.46% Higher at $3.4580 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03Southern Copper Up Nearly 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- ..
DJ
10/02Rio Tinto Calls for ERA Chairman to Resign
DJ
09/30Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 7.34% Lower at $3.4420 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30Brazil's Vale Shares Rise 4.5% After Base Metals Reorganization
DJ
09/29Comex Copper Settles 1.67% Higher at $3.4400 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28Comex Copper Settles 1.78% Higher at $3.3820 -- Data Talk
DJ
