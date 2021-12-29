Comex Copper Settles 0.41% Lower at $4.4020 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery lost 1.80 cents per pound, or 0.41% to $4.4020 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 6.30 cents or 1.41% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.88% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.27% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Rose 24.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.88% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.39% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 7.88% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 88.80 cents or 25.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1404ET