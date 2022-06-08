Comex Copper Settles 0.43% Higher at $4.4585 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 1.90 cents per pound, or 0.43% to $4.4585 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 9.55% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.40% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 1.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 9.55% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.35 cent or 0.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1403ET