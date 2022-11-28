Comex Copper Settles 0.44% Lower at $3.6105 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery lost 1.60 cents per pound, or 0.44% to $3.6105 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 26.75% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 12.46% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 16.75% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 26.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 12.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 26.75% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%
--Year-to-date it is down 84.45 cents or 18.96%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-28-22 1402ET