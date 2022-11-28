Comex Copper Settles 0.44% Lower at $3.6105 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery lost 1.60 cents per pound, or 0.44% to $3.6105 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 26.75% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.46% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.45 cents or 18.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

