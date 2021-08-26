Comex Copper Settles 0.45% Lower at $4.2460 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 1.90 cents per pound, or 0.45%(rounded) to $4.2460 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 11.14% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 48.28% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 43.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 19.98% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 11.14% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 73.20 cents or 20.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

