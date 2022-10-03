Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.46% Higher at $3.4580 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 1.60 cents per pound, or 0.46% to $3.4580 today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 99.70 cents or 22.38%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1400ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:01pComex Copper Settles 0.46% Higher at $3.4580 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSouthern Copper Up Nearly 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- ..
DJ
10/02Rio Tinto Calls for ERA Chairman to Resign
DJ
09/30Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 7.34% Lower at $3.4420 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30Brazil's Vale Shares Rise 4.5% After Base Metals Reorganization
DJ
09/29Comex Copper Settles 1.67% Higher at $3.4400 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28Comex Copper Settles 1.78% Higher at $3.3820 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27Comex Copper Settles 0.29% Higher at $3.3230 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27Trending: Umicore Forms Battery Materials JV With Volkswagen's PowerCo
DJ
09/27Rio Tinto to Start Underground Copper Mining at Kennecott in US
DJ
More news
