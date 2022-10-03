Comex Copper Settles 0.46% Higher at $3.4580 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 1.60 cents per pound, or 0.46% to $3.4580 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 99.70 cents or 22.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

