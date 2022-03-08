Log in
Comex Copper Settles 0.46% Lower at $4.7005 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 02:20pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 2.15 cents per pound, or 0.46% to $4.7005 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 22.85 cents or 4.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.64% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.01% from its 52-week low of $3.983 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 16.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.64% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 4.64% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 24.55 cents or 5.51%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1419ET

