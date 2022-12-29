Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
11:16aPeru launches $1.6 billion economic recovery plan after protests
RE
10:55aRugby Resources Falls 6% as Says Paused Drilling at Cobrasco Project, 'Actively Pursuing' Strategic Investor
MT
10:24aNorden Crown Gains 75% as Says Continues to Intersect Copper at Burfjord Copper-Gold Project in Norway
MT
Comex Copper Settles 0.47% Lower at $3.8210 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 02:29pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for January (new front month) delivery lost 1.80 cents per pound, or 0.47% to $3.8210 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 1.25 cents or 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 22.48% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 19.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 19.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.48% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 63.40 cents or 14.23%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1428ET

