Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 1.85 cents per pound, or 0.48% to $3.8500 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 15.46% from its 52-week high of $4.554 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 19.92% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.77% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 2.95% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 21.89% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4.45 cents or 1.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

