Comex Copper Settles 0.48% Higher at $4.2550 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 2.05 cents per pound, or 0.48% to $4.2550 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 21.65 cents or 5.36% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 10.96% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 48.59% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 45.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.96% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 20.23% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.96% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 74.10 cents or 21.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-24-21 1359ET