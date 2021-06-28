Log in
Comex Copper Settles 0.49% Lower at $4.2780 -- Data Talk

06/28/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 2.10 cents per pound, or 0.49% to $4.2780 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 5.30 cents or 1.22% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 59.66% from its 52-week low of $2.6795 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 59.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.47% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 20.88% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.47% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 8.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.40 cents or 21.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 1357ET

