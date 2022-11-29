Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:04pComex Copper Settles 0.51% Higher at $3.6300 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:05pCollective Mining Says 'Significantly' Expanded Main Breccia Discovery at Apollo Target
MT
12:14pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 up on improved China outlook
AN
Comex Copper Settles 0.51% Higher at $3.6300 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December (new front month) delivery gained 1.85 cents per pound, or 0.51% to $3.6300 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Off 26.35% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.07% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.35% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.50 cents or 18.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1403ET

