Comex Copper Settles 0.51% Lower at $4.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.55% Higher at $4.3475 -- Data Talk
DJ
BP, Rio Tinto to Work on Trial to Curb Emissions From Rio's Marine Fleet
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.51% Lower at $4.3255 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 2.20 cents per pound, or 0.51% to $4.3255 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 12.24% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.11% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 4.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 12.24% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 12.95 cents or 2.91%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1400ET

02:01pComex Copper Settles 0.51% Lower at $4.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/23Comex Copper Settles 1.55% Higher at $4.3475 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/23BP, Rio Tinto to Work on Trial to Curb Emissions From Rio's Marine Fleet
DJ
05/20Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.40% Higher at $4.2810 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/19Comex Copper Settles 2.46% Higher at $4.2850 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/18Comex Copper Settles 1.36% Lower at $4.1820 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/18Weak China House Price Data Weighs on Metals -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
05/18Zambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9% as Inflation Eases -- Update
DJ
05/18Zambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9% as Inflation Eases
DJ
05/17Comex Copper Settles 1.02% Higher at $4.2395 -- Data Talk
DJ
