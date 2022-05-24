Comex Copper Settles 0.51% Lower at $4.3255 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 2.20 cents per pound, or 0.51% to $4.3255 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 12.24% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.11% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 4.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 12.24% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 12.95 cents or 2.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1400ET