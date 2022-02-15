Comex Copper Settles 0.53% Higher at $4.5315 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 2.40 cents per pound, or 0.53% to $4.5315 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 2.65 cents or 0.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 5.17% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 18.13% from its 52-week low of $3.836 hit Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

--Rose 17.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.6575 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 5.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.17% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.65 cents or 1.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

