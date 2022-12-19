Comex Copper Settles 0.57% Higher at $3.7830 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 2.15 cents per pound, or 0.57% to $3.7830 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 23.25% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.83% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 23.25% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.20 cents or 15.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

