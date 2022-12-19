Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:30pTRADING UPDATES: Tekcapital's MicroSalt plans IPO in 2023
AN
01:58pComex Copper Settles 0.57% Higher at $3.7830 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pPacific Ridge Exploration Closes Bought Deal Private Placement
MT
Comex Copper Settles 0.57% Higher at $3.7830 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 01:58pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 2.15 cents per pound, or 0.57% to $3.7830 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 23.25% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.83% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 23.25% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.20 cents or 15.08%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1357ET

