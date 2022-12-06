Comex Copper Settles 0.58% Higher at $3.8115 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 2.20 cents per pound, or 0.58% to $3.8115 today

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 22.67% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.72% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.67% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 64.35 cents or 14.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

