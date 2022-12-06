Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
UAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
Libero Copper & Gold Extracts Copper from Mocoa Deposit in Collaboration with National University of Colombia
MT
Comex Copper Settles 0.58% Higher at $3.8115 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.58% Higher at $3.8115 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 2.20 cents per pound, or 0.58% to $3.8115 today


--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 22.67% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.72% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.67% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 64.35 cents or 14.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1400ET

