Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 2.35 cents per pound, or 0.58% to $4.0895 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 13.25% from its 52-week high of $4.714 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 27.38% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.16% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.36% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.03% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 28.40 cents or 7.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1353ET