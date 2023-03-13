Comex Copper Settles 0.59% Higher at $4.0695 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 2.40 cents per pound, or 0.59% to $4.0695 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 15.15% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 26.76% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.82% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.44% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.40 cents or 6.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1355ET