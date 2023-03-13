Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.59% Higher at $4.0695 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 2.40 cents per pound, or 0.59% to $4.0695 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 15.15% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 26.76% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.82% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.44% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.40 cents or 6.94%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1355ET

12:24pTorq Resources Kicks Off Drilling at Santa Cecilia Project in Chile
MT
10:55aRio Tinto Starts Underground Production From Oyu Tolgoi Copper Mine
MT
10:14aNational Bank Notes Solaris Resources' Assay Results From NorthEast Extension of Warint..
MT
10:02aAnglo Asian Mining initial exploration indicates copper at Xarxar
AN
09:48aHSBC's Short-Dated Balance Sheet Is Built to Withst..
DJ
08:40aNova Royalty To Increase Royalty On Hudbay's Copper World Complex
MT
08:25aIvanhoe Mines Issues 2022 Profit Surges on Kamoa-Kakula Production
MT
