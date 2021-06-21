Comex Copper Settles 0.60% Higher at $4.1875 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 2.50 cents per pound, or 0.60% to $4.1875 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 12.37% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 57.99% from its 52-week low of $2.6505 hit Wednesday, June 24, 2020

--Rose 57.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 18.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 12.37% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 10.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.35 cents or 19.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 1349ET