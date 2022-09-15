Comex Copper Settles 0.62% Lower at $3.5235 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 2.20 cents per pound, or 0.62% to $3.5235 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 10.20 cents or 2.81% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 28.51% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 28.51% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 93.15 cents or 20.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1400ET