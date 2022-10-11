Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.71% Higher at $3.4780 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10Comex Copper Settles 1.20% Higher at $3.4535 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.86% Lower at $3.4125 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.71% Higher at $3.4780 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 2.45 cents per pound, or 0.71% to $3.4780 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.55 cents or 1.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 29.44% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.33% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.44% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.70 cents or 21.93%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1401ET

