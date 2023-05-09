Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 2.90 cents per pound, or 0.74% to $3.8890 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of $4.554 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 21.13% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.86% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 4.00% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 21.10% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.35 cents or 2.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1352ET