Comex Copper Settles 0.75% Higher at $3.8855 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 2.90 cents per pound, or 0.75% to $3.8855 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.98% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 21.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.94% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 3.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 21.17% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.00 cents or 2.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1351ET