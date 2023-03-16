Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:52pComex Copper Settles 0.75% Higher at $3.8855 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:43pNorway's Loke buys UK deep-sea mining firm from Lockheed
RE
12:58pEU tags copper and nickel as strategic, but industry wants more
RE
Summary 
Summary

Comex Copper Settles 0.75% Higher at $3.8855 -- Data Talk

03/16/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 2.90 cents per pound, or 0.75% to $3.8855 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.98% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 21.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.94% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 3.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 21.17% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.00 cents or 2.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1351ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:52pComex Copper Settles 0.75% Higher at $3.8855 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:43pNorway's Loke buys UK deep-sea mining firm from Lockheed
RE
12:58pEU tags copper and nickel as strategic, but industry wants more
RE
11:51aCopper Mountain Mining Appoints New President, CEO; National Bank Says Continues to See..
MT
10:36aTMC Signs MoU With Pacific Metal to Study the Processing of Polymetallic Nodules Into B..
MT
10:24aCopper Mountain Mining Appoints New President, CEO
MT
10:16aCopper Mountain Mining Brief: Announcing Appointment of Pat..
MT
09:59aTaseko Mines Closed Acquisition of 12.5% Interest In Gibraltar Copper Mine
MT
06:20aTaseko Mines Brief: Overnight Closed Acquisition of 12.5% Interest In..
MT
04:38aTaseko Ups Gibraltar Mine Interest via Sojitz Deal
MT
More news
