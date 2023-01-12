Comex Copper Settles 0.76% Higher at $4.1860 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 3.15 cents per pound, or 0.76% to $4.1860 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 44.65 cents or 11.94% over the last six sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 30.38% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 15.07% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 38.05 cents or 10.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

