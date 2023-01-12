Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:53pComex Copper Settles 0.76% Higher at $4.1860 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pNational Bank Cuts Telus Price Target to $31, Maintains Outperform
MT
12:10pCopper hits 7-month peak after U.S. inflation data
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 0.76% Higher at $4.1860 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 3.15 cents per pound, or 0.76% to $4.1860 today


--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 44.65 cents or 11.94% over the last six sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 15.07% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 30.38% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 15.07% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 38.05 cents or 10.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1352ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:53pComex Copper Settles 0.76% Higher at $4.1860 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pNational Bank Cuts Telus Price Target to $31, Maintains Outperform
MT
12:10pCopper hits 7-month peak after U.S. inflation data
RE
11:19aSurge Copper Upsizes Private Placement to $3.9 Million
MT
10:46aRBC Capital Markets Expects Copper Miners' Cash Costs To Remain High In 2023
MT
09:45aTorex Gold Says 2022 Output Tops Upper End of Guided Range; National Bank Notes Product..
MT
08:52aPower Nickel Highlights New Results from Phase 2 Drilling at 'Nisk' Project
MT
08:32aWestern Metallica Resources Details Program at Nueva Celti Copper Project and Update to..
MT
08:18aHeiQ completes GBP850,000 acquisition of Tarn-Pure
AN
07:32aSocGen's Thursday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart