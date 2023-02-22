Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:52pComex Copper Settles 0.76% Lower at $4.2025 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pMetallis Resources Highlights Final Assay Results from Drilling at Kirkham Property; Down Nearly 22%
MT
12:34pToronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plans
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.76% Lower at $4.2025 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 3.20 cents per pound, or 0.76% to $4.2025 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.74% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 30.90% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 12.38% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 14.74% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.70 cents or 10.43%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1351ET

