Comex Copper Settles 0.76% Lower at $4.2025 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 3.20 cents per pound, or 0.76% to $4.2025 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.74% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 30.90% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 12.38% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 39.70 cents or 10.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

