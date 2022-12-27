Comex Copper Settles 0.80% Higher at $3.8335 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 3.05 cents per pound, or 0.80% to $3.8335 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.20 cents or 2.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 22.23% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 19.41% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 19.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.23% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 62.15 cents or 13.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

