  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Settles 0.81% Higher at $4.3300 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/31Comex Copper Ends the Month 2.28% Lower at $4.2950 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/30Sibanye-Stillwater Gets High Court Claim for Termination of $1.2 Billion Deal in Brazil -- Update
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 0.81% Higher at $4.3300 -- Data Talk

06/01/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 3.50 cents per pound, or 0.81% to $4.3300 today


--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Off 12.15% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.22% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 12.15% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 12.50 cents or 2.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1402ET

