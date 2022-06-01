Comex Copper Settles 0.81% Higher at $4.3300 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 3.50 cents per pound, or 0.81% to $4.3300 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Off 12.15% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.22% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 12.15% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 12.50 cents or 2.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1402ET