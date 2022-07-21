Comex Copper Settles 0.83% Lower at $3.3020 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 2.75 cents per pound, or 0.83% to $3.3020 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 33.01% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.85% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 24.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.01% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 33.01% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.11%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.153 or 25.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1401ET