Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.83% Lower at $3.3020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16aAnglo American Cuts Coal Guidance; Improves View on PGM, Diamonds -- Update
DJ
03:15aAnglo American 2Q Production Fell 9% on Lower Copper, Iron Ore, Coal Volumes -- Commodity Comment
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 0.83% Lower at $3.3020 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 2.75 cents per pound, or 0.83% to $3.3020 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 33.01% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.85% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 24.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.01% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 33.01% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.11%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.153 or 25.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1401ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.83% Lower at $3.3020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16aAnglo American Cuts Coal Guidance; Improves View on PGM, Diamonds -- Update
DJ
03:15aAnglo American 2Q Production Fell 9% on Lower Copper, Iron Ore, Coal Volumes -- Commodi..
DJ
02:36aAnglo American Downgrades Coal Guidance; Improves View on PGM, Diamonds
DJ
07/20Comex Copper Settles 1.15% Higher at $3.3295 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20Antofagasta Cuts Copper Production Guidance, Warns on Costs -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07/20Antofagasta Downgrades Guidance After Los Pelambres Pipeline Shutdown -- Update
DJ
07/20Antofagasta Downgrades Guidance After Los Pelambres Pipeline Incident
DJ
07/19Comex Copper Settles 1.69% Lower at $3.2915 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/18BHP Says Australian Iron-Ore Sales Hit Record High -- Commodity Comment
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart