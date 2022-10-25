Comex Copper Settles 0.83% Lower at $3.4505 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 2.90 cents per pound, or 0.83% to $3.4505 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 7.25 cents or 2.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 30.00% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 30.00% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0045 or 22.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1401ET