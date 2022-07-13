Comex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 2.90 cents per pound, or 0.88% to $3.3255 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 32.53% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.88% from its 52-week low of $3.2965 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down 22.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2965 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 32.53% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1295 or 25.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

