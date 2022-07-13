Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:07pComex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:27aUmicore to Build Canadian EV-Battery Materials Plant
DJ
07/12Comex Copper Settles 4.10% Lower at $3.2965 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk

07/13/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 2.90 cents per pound, or 0.88% to $3.3255 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 32.53% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.88% from its 52-week low of $3.2965 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down 22.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2965 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 32.53% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1295 or 25.35%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1406ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:07pComex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:27aUmicore to Build Canadian EV-Battery Materials Plant
DJ
07/12Comex Copper Settles 4.10% Lower at $3.2965 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11Comex Copper Settles 2.68% Lower at $3.4375 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11WEEKLY RECAP : Dollar Strength Puts Euro Parity Within Sight Amid Growth Worries -- Market..
DJ
07/08Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.40% Lower at $3.5320 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/08BHP Group Considering Appeal to Ruling Over Samarco Dam Failure
DJ
07/07Comex Copper Settles 4.80% Higher at $3.5820 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/06Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $3.4180 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/05Rio Tinto Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart