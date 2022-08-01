Comex Copper Settles 0.89% Lower at $3.5520 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 3.20 cents per pound, or 0.89% to $3.5520 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 27.94% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.94% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 90.30 cents or 20.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1403ET