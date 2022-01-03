Comex Copper Settles 0.91% Lower at $4.4145 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 4.05 cents per pound, or 0.91% to $4.4145 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.62% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.74% from its 52-week low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Rose 24.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.62% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 4.05 cents or 0.91%

